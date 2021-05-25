Happy birthday Karan Johar: 5 films that prove 'KJo' is a synonym for success

There's no denying the fact that Karan Johar is one of the most commercially-successful filmmakers in the Hindi film industry. KJo's films usually celebrate the power of love and family, which helps them click with the masses. On Tuesday, as the ace director turns a year older, here is a look at five films that bear testimony to his talent.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

The entertaining yet emotionally-gripping romantic drama revolved around the life of a young widower who reunites with his 'first love' because of daughter. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead. The two impressed movie buffs with their crackling chemistry, consolidating their standing in the industry. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai emerged as the highest-grossing film of its time and soon attained cult status. The cast included Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan, Farida Jalal and Sana Saeed.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001)

Widely perceived to be one of the most ambitious films of Karan Johar's career, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... was a grand family drama that highlighted the importance of relationships. The director did justice to the abilities of three popular reel couples -- SRK-Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan-Kareena Kapoor -- and gave Bollywood a big blockbuster. The film received praise for its grandeur and stylish presentation.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

The multi-starrer was a bit ahead of its times as it explored the sensitive issue of adultery, which affected its prospects at the domestic box office. It, however, made up for this my hitting the bulls-eye overseas. The biggie had a stellar cast headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, 'King Khan', Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan.

My Name Is Khan (2010)

My Name Is Khan was a hard-hitting drama that revolved around the challenges faced by the autistic protagonist Rizwan Khan in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror strikes. The film received critical acclaim due to SRK's stellar performance and its sensitive theme and is widely regarded as the finest film of Karan Johar's career.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

The romantic drama became reasonably popular among the 'Gen Y' crowd due to its soulful songs and the crackling chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil emerged as a commercial success despite clashing with Ajay Devgn's Shivaay.