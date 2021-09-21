Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: Did you know ‘Bebo’ was to debut with ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’?

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who turns 41 on Tuesday, is widely regarded as one of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry. The powerhouse performer has worked with several bonafide A-listers -- right from Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, proving that she is in a league of her own. While almost everyone knows about her career graph, not many may remember the fact that she was to debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Yes, 'Bebo' was offered the film and even shot for it briefly but opted out as they were disagreements between director Rakesh Roshan and her mother Babita. She eventually entered the industry with Refugee, which also marked Abhishek Bachchan's debut. J P Dutta's magnum opus received critical acclaim with Bebo's performance garnering a fair deal of attention. It, however, did not do well at the box office.

While talking to Rajeev Masand, last year, Kareena said that she was happy that she made her debut with Refugee as it helped her explore the non-commercial side of cinema. She had added that she did not resent the episode with the Roshans as it was destiny at play. Kareena and Hrithik later acted in quite a few films with Karan Johar’s Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham being the biggest of the lot.

Coming to the present, ‘Bebo’ is awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an adaptation of Forrest Gump and features Aamir Khan in the lead role. Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi was to be a part of the biggie but opted out of it due to his packed schedule. Naga Chaitanya, a popular name in Telugu cinema, was roped in to step into Makkal Selvan’s shoes.

Kareena was to star in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht but the film has been put on hold.

Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, will soon be seen in Fighter. The flick is touted to be an actioner and stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady. He also has the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha in his kitty.