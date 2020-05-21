Happy birthday Mohanlal: Mammootty’s message for 'Lal' goes viral

Malayalam actor Mammootty, on Thursday, wished his close friend and fellow superstar Mohanlal on his birthday and this created a fair deal of buzz among fans. In a special video, the Big B actor said that he shares a special bond with Lal and recalled meeting him on the sets of the 1982 release Padayottam. The ‘Megastar’ added that the Iruvar actor calls him Ichakka (brother) and revealed that their relationship has evolved over the years.

Mohanlal and Mammotty, the pillars of Malayalam cinema, are good friends in personal life and have never left professional competition affect their bond. The two have acted together in movies like Harikrishnans, Narasimham and Twenty:20. They make it a point to wish each other on big occasions and this proves that their bond has stood the test of time.

Coming back to Mammootty, he was last seen in the action-thriller Shylock that clicked with the target audience. He currently has One and The Priest in his kitty. One is touted to be a political-thriller and features the veteran in a new avatar. On the other hand, The Priest is a horror-thriller that marks his first collaboration with Manju Warrier. He has also agreed to star in Bilal, a sequel to Big B.

Meanwhile, ‘Lalettan’ was last seen in the commercially-unsuccessful Big Brother. The film had a strong cast that included Arbaaz Khan, Honey Rose and Siddique. He will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Marakkar, one of the most ambitious Malayalam movies of recent times. The period-drama, helmed by Priyadarshan, has a stellar cast that includes Sudeep, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Arjun and Pranav Mohanlal. One is likely to get clarity on its release date once the COVID-19 situation improves. Mohanlal will also be seen in the Jeethu Joseph-helmed Ram, marking Hey Jude actress Trisha’s return to the Malayalam film industry.