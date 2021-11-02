Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Will the 'King' reclaim his throne with his upcoming movies?

Shah Rukh Khan, the undisputed 'King of Romanc'e, enjoys an enviable fan following due to his charming screen presence and stunning performances, His popularity has, however, has not translated into box office success of late as most of his recent films, barring Raees, haven't lived up to expectations.

While the seasoned performer is yet to announce his next project, he has reportedly agreed to act in three big-budget movies-- Pathan, Atlee's Lion, and director Raju Hirani's next feature. So, will these projects help him regain his mojo? On Tuesday, as SRK turns 56, here is our SWOT analysis for his upcoming movies

Strength: Impressive mix

SRK's upcoming projects belong to completely different genres. Pathan is a stylish spy-thriller with action scenes, which should appeal to those who liked films such as War and Ek Tha Tiger. It features John Abraham as the antagonist, which should help it get wider patronage than expected.

Lion, on the other hand, is a 'masala' entertainer that is likely to appeal to a mass audience. Judging by Atlee's brand of storytelling, it is likely to have elevation scenes and plenty of filmi fight scenes similar to the ones seen in films like Mersal and Bigil.

The film with Hirani, meanwhile, is likely to have a strong message and appeal to those who liked the director;'s critically-acclaimed movies PK and Munnabhai MBBS.

Weakness: A gamble

The Siddharth Anand-helmed Pathan and Hirani's movie appear to be safe bets as the filmmakers are bankable names in Bollywood. Lion, however, is a gamble as Atlee has never directed a Hindi film before. The other point to note is that none of these projects are love stories in the conventional sense, which may disappoint those who carve to see him turn back the clock with a full-fledged romantic role.

Opportunity: In safe hands

Anand garnered a fair deal of attention when War emerged as a big hit at the box office and proved that he knew the art of working with A-listers. Similarly, Hirani hit the jackpot with his last release Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor. Their impressive track record may cover up for SRK's inconsistent form. Moreover, Atlee's film is likely to open well in Tamil Nadu, which usually isn't considered to be a major market for Hindi films.

Threat: The audience wants something fresh

The positive response to films such as Kabir Singh, a dark romantic drama, and the social drama Article 15 indicates that the urban audience craves bold stories that go beyond the tenets of commercial cinema. None of SRK's upcoming projects, barring the film with Hirani, really tick these boxes. As such, they may not satisfy the younger generation.