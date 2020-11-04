Happy birthday Tabu: Filmmaker Farah Khan pens a note for her friend

Popular director Farah Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish powerhouse performer Tabu on her birthday. In a heartfelt note, the Main Hoon Naa helmer said that she first met the Hyderabad-born star while working on Virasat and revealed that the two got along like "a house on fire."

She shared a throwback photo in which she is seen alongside the Biwi No 1 star.

"Hum Saath Saath Hain! The first time i met her in 1995 at the shooting of Viraasat, and it was as if we were old friends who knew each other since childhood.. n its bn exactly like that 25yrs later.. Happy birthday my tabdi.. @tabutiful i lov u n I always let u go coz I know ul always cm back ♥️♥️♥️ #syaaaliiiii.” she wrote.

Tabu, the niece of actor Shabana Azmi, began her acting career with Dev Anand's Hum Naujawaan, which hit screens in 1985. She subsequently found a foothold in the industry with critically-acclaimed films such as Chandini Bar, the Hindi-Marathi bilingual Astitva, The Namesake and Jeet.

Tabu played Shahid Kapoor's mother in the 2014 release Haider, impressing fans with her performance. In 2018, she hit the right notes with Andhaadhun, which emerged as a commercial success.

Tabu has also made an impact in Tamil and Malayalam cinema with films such as Iruvar, Kalapaani and David. She acted alongside Nagarjuna in the Telugu movie Ninne Pelladata. She was seen alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna in Chennakesava Reddy and Pandurangadu.

Tabu made an impressive return to Tollywood with the Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which did well at the box office despite releasing alongside Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru.

The star was recently seen in A Suitable Boy, which premiered on Netflix a few days ago. She will next be seen in the Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a sequel to the 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

