Happy birthday Tamannaah: 5 upcoming movies to look forward to

There’s no denying the fact that Tamannaah is one of the most popular young stars in Telugu and Tamil cinema. The ‘Milky Beauty’ enjoys a strong fan following due to her impressive screen presence and sincere performances. She has acted alongside some of the biggest names, proving that she is an ‘A-lister’. On Monday, as ‘Avanthika’ turns a year older, here is a look at her upcoming movies

Seetimaarr (Telugu)

The sports-drama has created a buzz among fans as it marks Tamannaah’s third collaboration with noted filmmaker Sampath Nandi. The star had previously collaborated with him for Rachha and Bengal Tiger, which did decent business at the box office. The actor will be seen opposite ‘Action Star’ Gopichand in the Srinivasa Chitturi-backed film.

That Is Mahalakshmi (Telugu)

A remake of the Bollywood hit Queen, the film revolves around the journey of a young woman from a small town. Many feel, this is one of the most challenging movies of her career. The buzz is that it might be released on an OTT platform as opposed to in theatres.

Bole Chudiyaan (Hindi)

Tamannaah has not really been able to make an impact in Bollywood despite working alongside Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. The star will be hoping to find a foothold in Hindi cinema with Bole Chudiyaan, co-starring seasoned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It has been directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui.

Andhadhun remake (Telugu)

Tamannaah is set to step into Tabu’s shoes for the Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit Andhadhun. The Namesake star was the ‘X factor’ of the original version, which featured Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. It remains to be seen whether the Baahubali star is able to do justice to the challenging role.

F3 (Telugu)

Tamannaah, who impressed fans with her quirky performance in the Sankranti hit F2, is set to reprise her role in the second installment of the franchise. The Dil-Raju-backed movie has a stellar cast headlined by Venkatesh and Varun Tej. It is expected to be whackier than the first part.