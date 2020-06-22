Happy Birthday Vijay: Did you know 'Thalapathy' has appeared in a Hindi movie?

There's no denying the fact that Vijay is one of the biggest and most decorated names in the Tamil film industry. The mass hero is loved by all an sundry due to his impressive screen presence and humble nature. While almost everyone is aware of his contribution to Kollywood, not many know that 'Thalapathy' has appeared in a Hindi film as well.

In 2012, he made a 'guest appearance' in the Prabhudeva-helmed Rowdy Rathore, shaking a leg to the catchy Chinta Ta Ta number. The film, produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ronnie was a remake of SS Rajamouli's Vikramarkudu and featured Akshay Kumar in the lead. A paisa vasool entertainer, it emerged as a blockbuster and clicked with the target audience. It had a strong cast that included Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Ganatra and Kollywood veteran Nassar. Prabhudeva had once said that if a sequel is made, it will see 'Akki' reprising his role from the first part.

Coming back to Vijay, he was last seen in the 2019 blockbuster Bigil. The film, directed by Atlee, featured him in the role of a soccer coach and did full justice to his reel image. It starred Nayanthara as the leading lady, which was one of its highlights. The stellar cast included Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, Kathir and Yogi Babu.

Vijay is awaiting the release of Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame. The biggie features everyone's favourite 'Nanban' in a new avatar, which has piqued the curiosity. The buzz is that it has a massy storyline that might elevate Vijay's heroism to the next level. Master has Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, marking his first major collaboration with the Mersal star. Malavika Mohanan of Petta fame and Vishwaroopam actress Andrea Jeremiah too are a part of the cast.

Master was supposed to release in June but this did not happen due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

