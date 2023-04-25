Harrison Ford on 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny': This is the last time I’ll play the character

Last time I'll play Indiana Jones, says Harrison Ford

The 80-year-old star is reprising his role of the legendary hero archaeologist for the movie, directed by James Mangold of 'Logan' fame

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Apr 25 2023, 10:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 10:53 ist
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' will hit the screens on June 30. Twitter/@IndianaJones

Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford has revealed that the upcoming film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will mark his last gig as the titular bullwhip-wielding adventurer.

The 80-year-old star is reprising his role of the legendary hero archaeologist for the movie, directed by James Mangold of Logan fame.

“This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I’ll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film,” Ford told Total Film magazine.

He would also not be part of the Indiana Jones TV series that is under development.

“I will not be involved in that if it does come to fruition,” he added.

The action-adventure franchise started in 1981 with the release of Raiders of the Lost Ark, which was followed by Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989). The fourth film in the series was 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

The opening sequence of the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones series takes place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Last September during the Lucasfilm showcase at the D23 Expo, Ford had teased that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny may be his final appearance as Indiana Jones.

"I'm delighted to be here again. Maybe this is it... I will not fall down for you again," he had said.

Penned by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and Mangold, Indiana Jones 5 also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas and John Rhys-Davies.

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who helmed the first four movies, is producing the project along with Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will hit the screens on June 30.

