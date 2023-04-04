Harrison Ford's 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to premiere at Cannes Film Fest

New Indiana Jones film to premiere at Cannes Film Fest

Harrison Ford is returning to the role of Indiana Jones for the movie, which also features Antonia Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge

  Apr 04 2023
Harrison Ford is returning to the role of Indiana Jones. Credit: AFP Photo

Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford will return to the Cannes Film Festival with his new Indiana Jones movie after a gap of 15 years.

The franchise's latest chapter, titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, will have its world premiere at the prestigious film gala on May 18, a press release stated.

The James Mangold-directed movie will be screened out of competition at the film festival.

"In 1995, I was honoured to come to Cannes with my first film as part of Director's Fortnight. Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you," Mangold said in a statement.

Previously, the film series' fourth part, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Ford is returning to the role of legendary bullwhip-wielding adventurer for the movie, which also features Antonia Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson and Thomas Kretschmann.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.

The franchise started in 1981 with the release of Raiders of the Lost Ark, which was followed by Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since Raiders of the Lost Ark, has once again composed the score.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released in theatres in India on June 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

