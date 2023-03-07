Harry Styles teases One Direction reunion as he posts gym selfie

Harry Styles teases One Direction reunion with selfie

But Harry, 29, appears to have melted the internet after taking a selfie while in what appears to be a hotel gym

Harry Styles. Credit: Reuters Photo

As it Was hitmaker Harry Styles has had fans thinking a One Direction reunion may be on the cards as he shared a cryptic snap on Instagram before quickly deleting it.

The Grammy-winning singer, who is currently on the New Zealand leg of his Love On Tour stadium tour, has never shied away when it comes to hoping his former bandmates would reunite, reports Mirror.co.uk.

But Harry, 29, appears to have melted the internet after taking a selfie while in what appears to be a hotel gym. The Boyfriends singer previously explained that he listened to One Direction songs while working out but it now appears he likes to wear their faces too.

Read | Harry Styles sweeps board at Brit Awards, acknowledging 'privilege'

In view of his 48.3 million Instagram followers, the hitmaker shared a snap of him in the gym wearing a t-shirt from One Direction's Up All Night tour from 2012.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Harry posed wearing the t-shirt along with a pair of black jeans, white sports socks and yellow trainers while sporting his curly locks in a man bun. However, just moments after uploading the snap, he quickly deleted it with some believing he may have intended on sharing it with his Close Friends list.

Others believe that his post could have hinted at a possible reunion with Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik as they flocked to social media to share their reactions.

