Has Aayush Sharma opted out of Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'?

Actor Aayush Sharma, who was set to appear alongside Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, has reportedly opted out of the project. According to Bollywood Hungama, he wants to do solo hero movies as he received rave reviews for his work in the well-received Antim. The gangster drama featured him n the role of an ambitious young man and catered to the mass audience. 'Bhai' played the role of a Sikh cop in the flick but was not its 'hero'.

Aayush apparently feels that he won't get enough scope in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali as the plot revolves around the character played by Salman.

That said, the Loveyatri hero is yet to officially comment on the matter.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, is an action-comedy and revolves around a bachelor who lives with his brothers. It is touted to be an adaptation of Veeram, which featured Ajith Kumar in the lead. The biggie stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Radhe actor. The Aravinda Sametha star made her Bollywood debut with Mohenjo Daro, which bombed at the box office. She subsequently appeared in Housefull 4. It remains to be seen whether Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali helps her score a big hit.

Salman. meanwhile, is working on Tiger 3. The film, a sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai, features him in the role of a secret agent and reunites him with Katrina Kaif. The action-thriller is being directed by Maneesh Sharma of Band Baajaa Baarat and Fan fame and may hit the screens in December. He will reprise the role of 'Tiger' in Pathan, which marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen. Bollywood's 'Sultan' is set to reunite with ace writer K V Vijayendra Prasad for a sequel to their 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Hee is also likely to team up with Venkatesh for a pan-India movie.