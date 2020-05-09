Has the Allu Arjun starrer ‘Icon’ been shelved? Here’s an update

Actor Allu Arjun had, some time ago, comfirmed that he would be teaming up with filmmaker Sriram Venu for a movie titled Icon. However, shortly theareafter, Bunny agreed to replace Mahesh Babu in Pushpa while the director teamed up with Pawan Kalyan for Vakeel Saab (a remake of the the Bollywood hit Pink) These developments led to rumours of Icon being shelved.

However, according to Tollywood.net, the movie is still happening even though it has been posponed. Allu Arjun reportedly wants to give it his all as the film deals with a unique subject. He will apparently begin work on Icon only after wrapping up his pending projects.

Meanwhile, ‘Stylish Star’ is going through a good phase on the work front. He was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo that emerged as a smash hit despite facing competition from the Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru. The Trivikram Srinivas-helmed movie had a strong cast that included Pooja Hegde, Tabu and Mollywood hero Jayaram.

He will be resuming work on the above-mentioned Pushpa once the COVID-19 situation improves. The pan-India biggie, directed by Sukumar, features the mass hero in a raw new avatar. The flick stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Naa Peru Surya actor. Pushpa will be released in numerous languages and this makes it a high-profile affair for all concerned.

There has also been talk of Allu Arjun teaming up with Boyapati Srinu for an actioner but this has not been confirmed yet.

On the other hand, Sriram will be wrapping up the shoot of Vakeel Saab once the coronavirus situation is brought under control. The courtroom drama revolves around what happens when a lawyer decides to help three women who get into trouble under shocking circumstances.