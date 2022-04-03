Has Will Smith's new movie 'Fast and Loose' been put on hold due to Oscars slap controversy?

Hollywood star Will Smith recently landed in a controversy when he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 for cracking a 'joke' at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's expense. He further used strong language while rebuking the comedian, which garnered a great deal of attention. The incident is apparently set to have grave consequences as the actor's upcoming Netflix movie Fast and Loose has been put on hold by the streaming platform, according to Variety.Com.

This is the second time the project has hit a roadblock in a matter of weeks as David Leitch, who was supposed to wield the microphone for the biggie, opted out of the film before the Oscars as he wanted to focus on Ryan Gosling's Fall Guy. It remains to be seen whether Netflix eventually revives the project once the situation improves.

The Fast and Loose situation comes shortly after Smith resigned from The Academy over his actions at the Oscars. He apologised for hitting Rock, acknowledging that he was 'out of line and wrong'

This came after The Academy condemned his act and highlighted that it does not support violence in any form.

The Oscars 2022, however, proved to be a memorable night for Smith despite the incident as he won the Academy Award for 'Best Actor' for his work in King Richard. The film featured him in the role of Richard Williams, the father of Venus Williams and Serena Williams, and highlighted how he proved to be a pillar of support for his daughters despite numerous personal and professional challenges. Its cast included Aunjanue Ellis, Demi Singleton and Kevin Dunn.

Smith, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He is in talks with Sony to star in Bad Boys 4, the fourth part of this franchise. The buzz, however, is that the film too may be put on hold in light of the Oscars controversy. Smith is set to star in The Apple-backed Emancipation, which does not have a release date at this point. He is also likely to act in sequels to popular titles such as Hancock and Karate Kid. It remains to be seen whether the Chris Rock incident affects these projects