Hasan Minhaj joins the second season of 'The Morning Show'

Popular stand-up comic and TV host Hasan Minhaj is set to star in the second season of the critically-acclaimed series The Morning Show in a major recurring role.

The development comes three months after Minhaj's Peabody-winning Netflix show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj was canceled after six seasons at the streamer.

The Apple TV Plus show will be his highest-profile acting gig to date and first foray into drama. He has previously starred in the 2018 black comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me.

According to Deadline, Minhaj will play Eric, a charismatic, a rising star who joins The Morning Show team.

The Morning Show explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning.

It is told through the lens of two complicated women, played by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives.

The series, executive produced by Aniston and Witherspoon, and produced by Media Res, restarted production on its second season last month following a pandemic-related production hiatus.

Minhaj joins returning stars including Aniston, Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry as well as new series regulars Greta Lee and Ruairi O'Connor.

Minhaj, an American of Indian descent, began his comedy career on the late-night talk show, "The Daily Show", and rose to prominence after hosting the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2017 where he roasted the then US President Donald Trump