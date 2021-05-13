Have been working out twice a day: Sunny Singh on preparing for 'Adipurush'

Bollywood actor Sunny Singh, who will be seen playing Laxman in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual Adipurush, says that he worked out twice a day to get the right physique for the mythological drama. He added that he has maintained his fitness regime even though the shoot has been put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I still have to follow the workout and fitness regime to maintain the physique for the character so that I am in the required shape when we resume the shoot," he said in a statement issued to the media.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is an adaptation of the Ramayana and features Prabhas in the role of Lord Ram. It has a star-studded cast that includes Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. The Dilwale actor essays the role of Sita while the Race star plays the antagonist Ravan. There was talk of Tiger Shroff essaying a key role in the film but that did not happen. It is being produced by T-series and may help the banner consolidate its standing in the South Indian market.

The film landed in trouble some time ago when 'Chotte Nawab' said that it would show the 'humane' side of 'Lankesh'. The matter was resolved when the star apologised for his comments and clarified that the biggie would 'celebrate the victory of good over evil'.

Sunny Singh made his big screen debut with a minor role in the 2011 release Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji. He subsequently carved a niche for himself with Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and the sleeper hit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He was also seen in Ujda Chaman, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Jai Mummy Di. The perception is that Adipurush may help him scale new heights when it hits the screens next year. Its shoot is likely to get underway once the Covid-19 situation improves.