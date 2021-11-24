Have no regrets as every decision has helped me become something: Neha Sharma

Actor Neha Sharma, who has seen several ups and downs in her career, says that she has no regrets as everything she's done has helped her evolve as a person and paved the way for something bigger.

"I have no regrets as every decision has helped me become something. This applies to the ones that did not work out as well," she told DH.

Neha began her career in 2007 when she acted opposite Ram Charan in the action drama Chirutha, which opened to a good response at the box office. She soon made her Bollywood debut with Crook, featuring her as the leading lady opposite Emraan Hashmi. The action-thriller proved to be a commercial failure even though she received praise for her sincere performance.

Neha struggled to find a foothold in the industry as films such as Teri Meri Kahaani, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan and Tum Bin II did not live up to expectations. She garnered attention with her work in movies such as Tanhaji and Mubarakan but wasn't perceived to be an A-lister.

Things eventually changed when she played the role of a feisty lawyer in the web series Illegal, a digital blockbuster. It revolved around what happens when her character locks horns with a deadly foe and catered to the 'Gen Y' crowd. She hopes to keep the momentum going with Illegal 2, the second installment of the courtroom drama.

"I relied on muscle memory to reprise the role as Illegal 2 takes the story forward and is not a new show in the conventional sense," said Neha.

The series has an impressive cast that includes Piyush Mishra and Akshay Oberoi, who reprise their roles from the first part.

"Getting back to that setup was a memorable experience. Piyush knows his craft quite well while Akshay is someone I enjoyed bonding with," she said,

Illegal 2 is likely to be bigger and more intense than the first part as it features Tanuj Virwani, the star of shows such as Inside Edge and Code M, in a key role.

"He brings the fun and romance element into the show," revealed the Solo actor.

It remains to be seen whether Illegal 2 delivers the goods when it premieres on Voot tomorrow (November 25)