Have severed ties with few people who refused Covid-19 vaccination: Jennifer Aniston

  Aug 05 2021
  updated: Aug 05 2021
Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston says she has drawn a line between her and some people who wouldn't receive a Covid-19 vaccine, leading her to lose them from her inner circle.

The 52-year-old actor, who was fully vaccinated in May, said it is unfortunate that things had to turn out this way.

"There’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame. I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose (whether or not they had been vaccinated), and it was unfortunate," Aniston said in her InStyle September cover interview.

The Friends alum said it is a "moral and professional obligation to inform" people about the benefits of the vaccine but acknowledged people have their own beliefs.

"It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion -- but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda,” she said.

Aniston has been vocal throughout the fight against coronavirus, urging her Instagram followers to wear a mask and get the jab

