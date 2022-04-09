'Have two stories in mind for film with Mahesh Babu'

Have two stories in mind for film with Mahesh Babu: S S Rajamouli

Rajamouli assured movie buffs that the film will be a treat for Mahesh Babu fans

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • Apr 09 2022, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 14:38 ist
Ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli. Credit: IANS Photo

Director SS Rajamouli, who had a zoom interview with one of the tabloids, has mentioned his next with Mahesh Babu. Revealing that he has more than one storyline for Mahesh, Rajamouli explains the reason behind it.

"When RRR was postponed due to Omicron variant, my father Vijayendra Prasad, ordered me not to stay idle at home. We started dabbling with a couple of ideas, and have two pitches for Mahesh Babu now," the 'RRR' director stated.

"Both of them are exciting and large-scale movies," Rajamouli affirms. Though he is just at the beginning of something big, he promises Mahesh's fans that he will deliver a good script.

Rajamouli is hoping to start shooting the film by the end of 2022, and the other details are still kept under the wraps by the Eega maker.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

mahesh babu
S S Rajamouli
Telugu cinema
Tollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Five ways to style a white shirt

Five ways to style a white shirt

How shops use psychology to influence your purchases

How shops use psychology to influence your purchases

Air pollution led to 1,00,000 premature deaths in India

Air pollution led to 1,00,000 premature deaths in India

Open Sesame | Fuel price hike

Open Sesame | Fuel price hike

When festivals unite

When festivals unite

What do you make of that, Jeeves?

What do you make of that, Jeeves?

Karaga procession to follow dargah visit tradition

Karaga procession to follow dargah visit tradition

DH Toon | UP cheers as seer threatens to rape Muslims

DH Toon | UP cheers as seer threatens to rape Muslims

No shoving or biting! US airline passengers fined

No shoving or biting! US airline passengers fined

UK truck drivers report 20 mile queue to Dover

UK truck drivers report 20 mile queue to Dover

 