Have two stories in mind for film with Mahesh Babu: S S Rajamouli

Director SS Rajamouli, who had a zoom interview with one of the tabloids, has mentioned his next with Mahesh Babu. Revealing that he has more than one storyline for Mahesh, Rajamouli explains the reason behind it.

"When RRR was postponed due to Omicron variant, my father Vijayendra Prasad, ordered me not to stay idle at home. We started dabbling with a couple of ideas, and have two pitches for Mahesh Babu now," the 'RRR' director stated.

"Both of them are exciting and large-scale movies," Rajamouli affirms. Though he is just at the beginning of something big, he promises Mahesh's fans that he will deliver a good script.

Rajamouli is hoping to start shooting the film by the end of 2022, and the other details are still kept under the wraps by the Eega maker.