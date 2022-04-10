Haven't discussed 'Salaar' sequel with Prabhas, says Prashanth Neel

It was previously reported that Prabhas' upcoming movie Salaar would be made in two parts, which piqued the curiosity of fans. Director Prashanth Neel has, now, reacted to these rumours. Speaking to Pinkvilla, the KGF helmer revealed that he hasn't discussed the matter with 'Darling' and added that he doesn't want to do anything that can dilute the brand. He, however, did not rule it completely, hinting that they might go in that direction if the story demands the same.

Salaar, backed by Hombale Films, is an actioner that revolves around the journey of a 'violent' man. It is touted to be a treat for the mass audience, which is likely to do justice to Prabhas' larger-than-life reel image. The biggie stars Shruti Haasan as the female protagonist and is her first movie with the Radhe Shyam star. Her elegant avater from it has piqued the curiosity of fans, Salaar has an impressive cast that includes Prithviraj and Jagapathi Babu.

Neel, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of his latest magnum opus KGF Chapter 2. The actioner is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF and features Yash in the lead. The flick revolves around what happens when the protagonist locks horns with a dangerous foe. KGF Chapter 2 stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Adheera and marks his Sandalwood debut. His Vikings-like look has become the talk of the town for all the right reasons. 'Many feel that 'Baba' is the right choice for the movie as he previously essayed grey characters in critically-acclaimed movies such as Khal Nayak and Vaastav. The cast includes Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and Srinidhi Shetty.

KGF Chapter 2 is slated to hit the screens on April 14, a day after Vijay's Beast.

Neel also has a film with Jr NTR, who emerged as a pan-India star with the S S Rajamouli-helmed RRR, in his kitty. Prabhas, on the other hand, will be seen in films such as Adipurush and Spirit.