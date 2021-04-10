He asked me to always be myself: Rashmika Mandanna on working with Sidharth Malhotra

Actor Rashmika Mandanna will soon be making her Bollywood debut with the eagerly-awaited movie Mission Manju, which has piqued the curiosity of fans for the right reasons. During a recent interview with The Times of India, the 'Karnataka Crush' said that her co-star Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra told her to be herself at all times if she wants to find success in the Hindi film industry. She also asked her to carry on making decisions the way she has been doing so far.



Mission Majnu is touted to be a spy-thriller and revolves around a covert RAW operation in Pakistan. It is being directed by Shantanu Bagchi and marks his Bollywood debut. The cast includes Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra. Rashmika was offered the lead role in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Jersey but refused to take it up as she felt that she would not be able to do justice to the part. It remains to be seen whether Mission Majnu turns out to be a good launch vehicle for her.

'Geetha', meanwhile, is going through a good phase on the work front and scored back-to-back hits with the Kannada movie Pogaru and the Karthi-starrer Sulthan. She will next be seen in the Telugu movie Pushpa, which marks her first collaboration with Allu Arjun. The film is being directed by Sukumar and stars Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist.



Rashmika has also started work on her second Hindi film Goodbye, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. It is being produced by Ekta Kapoor and may prove to be a gamechanger for the Chalo star. Sidharth, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Shershaah. The film has been directed by Tamil filmmaker Vishnuvardhan and features Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani as the leading lady. Sid also has the comedy Thank God in his kitty.