'Head Bush' review: Mafia story sans thrill, tension

Head Bush

Kannada (Theatres)

Director: Shoonya

Cast: Dhananjaya, Devaraj, Yogi, Balu Nagendra, Vasishta Simha

Rating: 2.5/5

The opening credits of 'Head Bush', directed by debutant Shoonya, indicate the film's intentions. Protagonist and co-producer Dhananjaya thanks people for making 'Badava Rascal' (2021) — his maiden venture as a producer — a big success. We then see a thank you note to the family members of M P Jayaraj, the gangster on whom the film is based. As expected, 'Head Bush' turns out to be a fan service exercise through a risk-free biopic.

The film begins with the formation of the Indira Brigade — a unit of overzealous youngsters in support of prime minister Indira Gandhi — in Bengaluru in the late 1960s. The man behind it is M D Nataraj (played by Raghu Mukherjee), MLC and son-in-law of noted politician and former Karnataka chief minister Devaraj Urs (essayed by Devaraj). He forges hands with a fearless M P Jayaraj (Dhananjaya), a wrestler from Thigalarapet known for his rebellious nature and miscreant activities.

'Head Bush' begins well, unravelling a dense story in a simple, unhurried manner. But soon, when you expect it to become a punchy gangster film, it settles for a tame template. Jayaraj's rise as a don and the early days of Bengaluru underworld are reduced to a series of slow-mo fights. The stylised treatment of writer and former don Agni Sreedhar's story (from his book 'My Days in the Underworld: Rise of the Bangalore Mafia) is bereft of variations.

Sreedhar excelled as a writer better in 'Aa Dinagalu' (2007), the first film adapted from the book. Of course, the film's vast story and more realistic filmmaking gave room for meaty lines and clever turns in the screenplay. But the fine world-building we saw in the KM Chaitanya film is completely absent in 'Head Bush', which surprisingly avoids its settings and its people. Apart from the Karaga portions and the costumes, the film fails to recreate the Bengaluru of the past.

There was enough scope to engage us with the political strategising and the tumultuous relationship between cops and rowdies of that period. But 'Head Bush' slogs as its focus lies on Jayaraj through the glorification lens. So much so that his team members and rivals come across as caricatures.

Balu Nagendra as Samson is an exception. He overshadows a subdued Yogi with his dialogue delivery and mannerism. Vasishta as Kotwal Ramachandra is an epic misfire, with the actor cloning his villainous portrayals in 'Tagaru' and 'KGF' films. He isn't helped by lifeless dialogues and the half-cooked characterisation.

Shoonya's direction lacks the filmmaking adrenaline needed for the genre. For an immersive, and engaging experience, I wish the camerawork was restless, and filled with some raw energy. Except for a spat between Jayaraj and his close friend Ganga (Yogi), the film doesn't have scenes that brim with solid drama or those that escalate tension. This, despite the juicy material and that tells the film's outcome in a nutshell.

Dhananjaya the actor is the film's strength as he is now a specialist in such roles. But Dhananjaya the maker isn't daring enough, perhaps too conscious of the vagaries of the film business. The actor, via his body language and dialogue, does more to the script than it does to him. Because, 'Head Bush' fails to get inside the mind of Jayaraj, who claims himself to be a victim of power abuse. Why was Jayaraj celebrated by the downtrodden? What pushed him to start a newspaper called 'Gareebi Hatao'? Was he sensitive? Did he have a strong moral stance?

Again, Sreedhar the writer was better at dwelling deep into the thought process and philosophies (relevant or not) of gangsters in 'Edegarike', narrated and presented grippingly with a low-budget verve by Sumana Kittur.

The makers stay clear of any standpoint. It's also not right to expect the entire truth in a biopic. But is it too much to ask for a team filled with potential to deliver to its fullest?