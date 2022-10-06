Head priest of Ram temple calls for 'Adipurush' ban

Head priest of Ram temple in Ayodhya calls for 'Adipurush' ban

A 1.46-minute teaser of the movie was launched on Sunday in Ayodhya, and has been receiving blowback since then

PTI
PTI, Etawah,
  • Oct 06 2022, 06:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 06:27 ist
The 'Adipurush' poster. Credit: PTI Photo

The head priest of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday demanded an immediate ban on Bollywood movie Adipurush, alleging that it has wrongly portrayed Lord Ram, Hanuman and Ravana.

A 1.46-minute teaser of the movie was launched on Sunday in Ayodhya, and has been receiving blowback since then.

The way in which Ravana has been depicted is absolutely wrong and condemnable. Through the media, we demand an immediate ban on the film, priest Satyendra Das, who was here on the occasion of the annual Vijay Rath Yatra, told the media.

Also Read | Teaser lands ‘Adipurush’ in trouble over depiction of deities, demon king and bad CGI

He said Adipurush, a big budget adaptation of the Ramayana and directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame, doesn't show Lord Rama and Hanuman as mentioned in the epic either and hence goes against their dignity.

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, who was here to attend a separate 'Shastra Puja', said it appears that such controversies are being created deliberately.

Making a film is not a crime. They should be made but creating deliberate controversies to hog limelight is inappropriate, he said.

Fronted by 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who features as Lord Ram, the multilingual period saga sees Saif Ali Khan play the role of a 10-headed demon king called Lankesh. With a beard, fierce eyes and a buzz cut, he seems barbarism personified and many called out the filmmakers for the apparent Islamisation of Ravana.

