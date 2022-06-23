'Heaven' movie review: A compelling thriller

Heaven

Malayalam (Theatres)

Director: Unni Govindraj

Cast: Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jaffer Idukki, Alencier Ley Lopez, Sudheesh Nair

Rating: 3/5

'Heaven' stars Suraj Venjaramoodu in the role of Circle Inspector Peter Kurishingal, a man who finds refuge in his work post the death of his wife. He relies on intelligence and presence of mind to solve cases and spews socially responsible statements along the way. The excessive commitment to his work makes him a father who seldom shows up for his son. And when he finally shows his affection to him, it is too late.

The investigation of the murder of Sebin (Peter’s son), his classmate and her entire family, forms the central plot of the film. Peter explores the dualities of power and vulnerability. Suraj plays the part with a certain effortlessness that audiences have come to expect from him ever since his cameo in 'Action Hero Biju'. Jaffer Iduki delivers another standout performance. Alencier, Joy Mathew, Sudeesh, Sudev Nair and the rest of the cast do precisely what is required from them.

An audience that is not familiar with Malayalam cinema may find the first half a bit slow, but to regular viewers, 'Heaven' is engaging enough. The police procedure and forensics seem accurate, at least to the untrained eye. The film does not insult the intelligence of the audience at any point but it does not pose a challenge either.

Cinematographer Vinod Illampally sets the appropriate colour tone for the film. The camera work is particularly commendable in the scene in the first half where Peter is confronted with the reality of his son’s death, the shot captures Suraj’s facial expressions and body language to produce maximum impact. In contrast, the camera assumes a passive role in the second half, where some shots seem to be arranged to match the pacing set by the background music.

Throughout the second half, the bgm is expected to make up for the inadequacies in the screenplay. Gopi Sundar’s music is fine, with the only track standing out being the one involving the police drum roll.

Debutant director Unni Govindraj has co-written the film with PS Subramanian. The duo manages to create a suspense thriller that is more realistic than most popular films in the genre. It may not be in the league of films like 'Drishyam' but 'Heaven' is certainly a compelling one-time watch.