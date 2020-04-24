Here is what Saif Ali Khan feels about Ranbir Kapoor’s past comment on social media

Actor Ranbir Kapoor had once said that he’s not interested in joining social media, as it was ‘full of negativity’. The young hero had also made it clear that he prefers communicating with his fans through interviews and films as the process is simpler. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently reacted to the young hero’s past comment. While speaking to journalist Rajeev Masand, the Race star said that ‘Saawariya’ lead actor might have taken a subtle dig at celebs who are active on social media platforms with his sharp comment.

Sharing his views on platforms like Instagram and Twitter, Saif said that he is not interested in joining the social media club just for the heck of it. The heart-throb hinted that he is not keen on sharing photos just to stay in touch with fans but added that he is open to changing his mind in the near future.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif was last seen in the comedy-drama Jawaani Jaaneman that did well at opened to a decent response at the box office. The film, directed by Homi Adajania, received rave reviews from the target audience and this worked in its favour. The cast includes Alaya Furniturewala, Tabu and Chunky Pandey.

He will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 that reunites him with his Hum Tum co-star Rani Mukerji.

On the other hand, Ranbir has the much-hyped Bhramastra that is being directed by Ayan Mukherjee. The film features Alia Bhatt as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the reel Sanjay Dutt. The cast of the magnum opus includes Tollywood star Nagarjuna and Bollywood ‘Megastar’ Amitabh Bachchan. The biggie is slated to hit screens next year.

