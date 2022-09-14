Here's why Ayushmann calls Huma 'Chumma Qureshi'

Here's why Ayushmann Khurrana calls Huma 'Chumma Qureshi'

I used to call him Ayush-Man which sounds similar to Super-man, Huma Qureshi said

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 14 2022, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 15:05 ist
Ayushmann Khurrana and Huma Qureshi. Credit: IANS Photo

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has given Huma Qureshi and interesting nickname and calls her "Chumma Qureshi".

During a conversation with Kapil Sharma, when he teased her saying that many people called her Chumma Qureshi and asked her how she got this name, the Gangs of Wasseypur actress revealed the entire story behind it.

Also Read | 'What I am today, I owe it completely to my audience,' says Kapil Sharma

She also told him about her friendship with Ayushmann and how during a media interaction, he gave her this name.

"Ayushmann and I did a music video together and ever since then we became really good friends. So during that time, I used to call him Ayush-Man which sounds similar to Super-man. And in one of the media interactions, he jokingly called me Chumma Qureshi which still cracks me up."

Huma is coming as a special guest on The Kapil Sharma Show along with the cast of Maharani Season 2 including Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Pramod Pathak, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Anuja Sathe.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ayushmann Khurrana
Huma Qureshi
bollywood
Kapil Sharma
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

'Just doing my job', says record-setting Nepali climber

'Just doing my job', says record-setting Nepali climber

'Sticky, spiky grip': How do ants crawl on walls?

'Sticky, spiky grip': How do ants crawl on walls?

Ukraine designer evokes pain of war at NY fashion show

Ukraine designer evokes pain of war at NY fashion show

Ferrari woos super rich with $400K, petrol-fuelled SUV

Ferrari woos super rich with $400K, petrol-fuelled SUV

Queen and I shook hands: Former Karnataka MP

Queen and I shook hands: Former Karnataka MP

Over 7,800 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu

Over 7,800 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu

 