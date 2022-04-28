'Heropanti 2' box office day 1 prediction: Tiger Shroff-starrer set to open well

Actor Tiger Shroff's latest movie Heropanti 2, slated to hit the screens on Friday (April 29), has created a fair deal of buzz among fans courtesy of its 'massy' trailer and effective punch dialogues. The fact that it is a follow-up to the 2014 release Heropanti, which emerged as a commercial success despite releasing alongside the Rajinikanth-led Kochadaiiyaan, has further piqued the curiosity of fans. So, will these factors help the actioner set the Indian box office on fire? Let's find out

Good start on the cards

Heropanti 2 is likely to collect between Rs 7 crore and Rs 10 crore on the opening day as per initial tends. While the final figure will depend on the spot booking and the word-of-mouth, this is set to be one of Bollywood's better openers under the 'new normal'. It will outperform Antim (Rs 4.5 crore), Satyameva Jayate 2 (Rs 3.6 crore) and Attack (Rs 3.51 crore). It might even outperform Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs 10.5 crore) if it holds well towards the evening.

Deep dive

Heropanti 2 is, either way, unlikely to match the performance of Tiger's previous release Baaghi 3, which raked in nearly Rs 19 crore when it hit the screens in 2020. This, however, is not too surprising as the film will face competition from Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 in metros. It is unlikely to have a free run in mass markets either as KGF Chapter 2, which premiered in theatres on April 14, is still doing well at the box office.

What's it about?

Heropanti 2, directed by Ahmed Khan, is a actioner that revolves around what happens when the protagonist locks horns with a menacing rival to save his people. The movie stars Tara Sutaria, who previously acted alongside Tiger in Student of the Year 2, as the leading lady. Her glamorous avatar is likely to be an asset for the movie. Heropanti 2 features Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the antagonist 'Laila', a character with a maniacal laugh.

What's next for Tiger?

With the film gearing up for its big release, Tiger is set to turn his attention to Ganpath. He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Akshay Kumar, in his kitty. The film will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, best known for blockbusters such as Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.