'Hi Nanna' makers wish Mrunal Thakur happy birthday with new poster

Poster of 'Hi Nanna' released on Mrunal Thakur's b'day

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 01 2023, 12:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 14:25 ist
Poster of Telugu film 'Hi Nanna' featuring Mrunal Thakur. Credit: Vyra Entertainments

Ever since it was announced that Mrunal Thakur wil be playing the lead role opposite actor Nani in Hi Nanna, her fans have been eager to know more about their favourite star’s role. The film’s teaser was well-received by all sections of the audience. It showed Mrunal Thakur calling 'Nani Hi Nanna' in the end. The sequence was so pleasing that it made fans curious about their relationship in the movie.

Mrunal Thakur celebrates her birthday today and to make it more special, the makers released a brand new poster featuring the birthday girl.

On the poster, Mrunal is seen in the foreground with a captivating smile while Nani is seen in the background. 

Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala are producing the movie which is being made on a massive scale under the banner of Vyra Entertainments.

The music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab while Sanu John Varughese ISC handles the cinematography. Praveen Anthony is the editor, Avinash Kolla is the production designer and Satish EVV is the executive producer.

Hi Nanna will hit the screens in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on December 21 this year.

Entertainment News
Telugu cinema
Mrunal Thakur
Entertainment

