Himesh Reshammiya to star in a 'classic' love story titled 'Namastey Rome'

Singer-turned-actor Himesh Reshammiya is all set to star in a romantic-drama titled Namastey Rome and this has created a great deal of buzz among his die-hard fans. While sharing the big news, he revealed that the film is based on a real-life incident and features a 'classic' love story.

"This is the first time I’m doing a film on a completely real incident. It’s a love story which is different yet extremely relatable. The female lead and other cast and credits of the film will be announced soon,” he said in a statement.

Namastey Rome marks Himesh's second collaboration with ace lyricist Javed Akhtar and this is one of its biggest highlights. The two had previously teamed up for the 2007 release Namastey London, which featured chartbusters such as Chakna Chakna and Rafta Rafta. Needless to say, fans are bound to have high expectations from their latest outing.

Namastey Rome will go on the floors this summer in the United Kingdom.

Himesh began his acting career with the 2007 release Aap Kaa Surroor, which did well at the box office. Thereafter, he acted in Karzzzz and this proved to be a blunder as the reincarnation drama under-performed at the box office. While some of his subsequent releases did decent business at the ticket window, they failed to establish him as a bankable hero. HR will be hoping to silence his critics with Namastey Rome.

Meanwhile, the Radio star's latest release Happy Hardy and Heer hit the screens on January 31 and received decent reviews from the target audience. The Raka-helmed movie raked in around Rs two crore in two days and exceeding expectations. The film features Sonia Mann as the leading lady and this is one of its big attractions.

With Happy Hardy and Heer in theatres, Himesh is likely to revive The Xpose 2, a sequel to his 2014 release The Xpose. He is also composing music for Salman Khan's Eid biggie Radhe, directed by mass director Prabhudeva.