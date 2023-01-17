Hindi version of 'Akhanda' to release on Jan 20

Hindi version of Telugu hit 'Akhanda' to arrive in theatres on Jan 20

The film stars Balakrishna in a double role alongside Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 17 2023, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2023, 15:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's blockbuster Telugu movie Akhanda is all set to release in Hindi on January 20, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Written and directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the movie was released in Telugu in December 2021 and earned over Rs 120 crore at the box office.

It stars Balakrishna in a double role alongside Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth.

The Hindi version is presented by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and produced by Sajid Qureshi.

Akhanda marked the third collaboration of director Boyapati Sreenu and Balakrishna after Simha and Legend.

