Hindustani vocalist awarded lifetime achievement

Hindustani vocalist Prabha Atre conferred with Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia Lifetime Achievement Award

Shinde presented Dr Atre with a citation and Rs 1 lakh at the programme, during which a symphony of 90 flautists was performed to mark her 90th birthday

  • Jan 22 2023, 16:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 17:24 ist
Credit: Twitter/@PrabhaAtre

Hindustani vocalist Padma Vibhushan Dr Prabha Atre was on Sunday conferred with the Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia Lifetime Achievement Award at the hands of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde here.

The chief minister felicitated Dr Atre at a function at Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan here.

Shinde presented Dr Atre with a citation and Rs 1 lakh at the programme, during which a symphony of 90 flautists was performed to mark her 90th birthday.

Speaking on this occasion, Shinde said his government was committed to promoting arts and would also promote classical music.

