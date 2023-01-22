Hindustani vocalist Prabha Atre conferred with Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia Lifetime Achievement Award

Hindustani vocalist Padma Vibhushan Dr Prabha Atre was on Sunday conferred with the Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia Lifetime Achievement Award at the hands of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde here.
The chief minister felicitated Dr Atre at a function at Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan here.
Shinde presented Dr Atre with a citation and Rs 1 lakh at the programme, during which a symphony of 90 flautists was performed to mark her 90th birthday.
Speaking on this occasion, Shinde said his government was committed to promoting arts and would also promote classical music.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pulitzer awardee Greer draws inspiration from mundane
'Inspire to read till age of 14, leave it to them then'
Female, male hearts respond differently to stress
Suhana, Shanaya Kapoor meet Kendall Jenner in Dubai
How ancient poop can shed light on animal behaviour
In Lucknow's Anokha Mall, the poor get free clothes
Buzz Aldrin, 2nd man on the Moon, marries on 93rd b'day
Ukrainian filmmakers bring horrors of war to Sundance