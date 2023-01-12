HLV Film City: North India gets its first and biggest Film City in Punjab

The year 2023 kicked off with a bang with the grand launch of North India’s biggest film city – HLV (Hitesh Lucky Verma) Film City, one of India’s largest integrated film studio complexes.

On January 9, all the roads in Chandigarh and Mohali lead to Bhukhri village to witness the grand inaugural ceremony of HLV Film City. The star-studded ceremony saw famous personalities from showbiz gracing the event.

The film city was inaugurated by Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann, wife of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The brainchild of Hitesh Lucky Verma, HLV Film City is a well-planned studio complex equipped with modern facilities and benefits that aid in filmmaking as well as shooting purposes.

Speaking to DH at the launch party, Hitesh said “We have conceptualized this place with a vision to make dreams a reality. This place offers a great atmosphere to storytellers and passionate filmmakers to bring their works to life on both large and small screens”.

“Equipped with all the latest and modern technologies, HLV Film City offers a comprehensive range of services, from pre-production to post-production, to ensure that all aspects of a project are taken care of,” concluded the owner of HLV Film City Hitesh.

It provides a diverse range of themes and sets, allowing filmmakers to create any genre of film they can imagine. There are a variety of themes being developed, including Mexican, Wild West, European, Dubai, China Town, Railway Stations, Police Station, Aeroplane Hangar, District Session Courts, Garage, and many more. Not only that, but the skillfully crafted sets and themes are meant to capture the essence of various film genres, such as historical, horror, fantasy, and others.

Located in Punjab’s Mohali, the JLV Film City is spread across acres of land in Kharar's Village Bhukhri offering a unique combination of urban convenience and rural charm, delivering maximum magnificence to every theme.