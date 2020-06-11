Arjun Mathur to star in Netflix short film on lockdown

'Home Stories': Arjun Mathur to star in Netflix short film on lockdown

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 11 2020, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2020, 14:21 ist
Arjun Mathur will soon be seen in Home Stories, Credit: Faceboo/ArjunMathur

Actor Arjun Mathur has announced his upcoming short film, Out With It, as part of the anthology Home Stories which he shot from his house. Home Stories is an anthology comprising four short stories about life under lockdown and will release on Netflix's YouTube channel on Friday.

"Shot something at Home during #lockdown, with my lifelines @ozajay and @teebirdyfly, under the remote direction of Sahirr Sethi," the "Made In Heaven" star posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

According to Netflix, the films were predominantly shot indoors, on personal devices including smartphones, laptops and cameras. The post production, too, was done completely from home.

Apart from Out With It, the anthology features director Anubhuti Kashyap's Will You Be My Quarantine starring Saba Azad and Imaad Shah, Delivering Smiles by Tanvi Gandhi, starring Tanmay Dhanania, and director Ashwin Laxmi Narayan's Web Ne Bana Di Jodi featuring Apoorva Arora, Veer Rajwant Singh, Rakesh and Aradhana Bedi. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Netflix

What's Brewing

Get ready to learn new English spellings for TN cities

Get ready to learn new English spellings for TN cities

Credit crisis deepens for India's weaker borrowers

Credit crisis deepens for India's weaker borrowers

Summer might slow coronavirus but unlikely to stop it

Summer might slow coronavirus but unlikely to stop it

'Lilly COVID-19 drug may be authorised for use by Sept'

'Lilly COVID-19 drug may be authorised for use by Sept'

 