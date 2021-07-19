Honoured to play doctor on screen for first time, says Ayushmann Khurrana on 'Doctor G'

Honoured to play doctor on screen: Ayushmann Khurrana

Khurrana, who plays Dr Uday Gupta in the film, said the story of Doctor G is extremely close to his heart

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says he is excited to start the filming for his upcoming movie Doctor G as the campus comedy-drama will make him relive memories of his hostel life.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah, both playing doctors.

Khurrana, who plays Dr Uday Gupta in the film, said the story of Doctor G is extremely close to his heart.

He is currently in Bhopal to shoot for the Junglee Pictures-backed project.

"The subject of Doctor G is very close to me. Considering the lockdown restrictions, we all have been waiting to start shooting the film and we are glad that the day has finally arrived. It's an honour to portray a doctor on screen for the first time," Khurrana said in a statement.

The 36-year-old Chandigarh-born actor said the film will allow him to relive "memories of being a student and living the hostel life."

Doctor G marks the third collaboration between Khurrana and Junglee Pictures after their 2017 comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi and the National Award winning Badhaai Ho in 2018.

The film is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat along with Kashyap.

