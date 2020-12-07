Hope it touches more hearts: Harshita Gaur on ‘Mirzapur 3’

Actor Harshita Gaur, who impressed fans with her performance in Mirzapur 2, wants the third season of the Amazon Prime Video-backed web series to ‘touch more hearts’. Speaking to DH, she says those associated with the show are like her family as she had a wonderful time working with them.

“I want it to be more watch-worthy so that more people like it,” she adds

Harshita played the role of Ali Fazal’s sister in Mirzapur 2 and got ample scope to showcase her abilities as a performer. Her scenes with Priyanshu ‘Robin’ Painyuli made an impact, adding a new dimension to the show.

Harshita says that the ‘OTT revolution’ has redefined the tenets of the entertainment industry, helping actors get more work.

“Initially, the choice was between TV and films. Now, with the rise of OTT, there are more opportunities for everyone. A lot of people are actually consuming content on the web,” she says.

Harshita recently shot for music composer Rohchak Kohli’s music video Yeh Dil in Manali. She says that she had a ‘fabulous time’ reconnecting with the city while working on the single. "I used to visit Manali as a kid so shooting there was a nostalgic experience. I enjoyed myself and even did paragliding," says Harshita.

She says that Rohchak is a ‘nice’ person who composes ‘great music’. “I interacted with him a lot and we (the team) drove to Manali in his car,” adds Harshita.

Harshita feels that she was interested in acting even as a child and always wanted to be a professional actor. “I was into dance and theatre right from the beginning. So, the interest (inclination) towards acting was always there,” she says.

Unlike some of her contemporaries, Harshita did not face too many difficulties in getting a break as she came to Mumbai with work in hand. “I did not have a pre-break struggle as I came to Mumbai with work in hand. The journey (struggle) actually started after I did (my first TV show) Saddahaq,” she adds.