Hospete fans repay debt of love to Puneeth

"No matter what, people of Hospete will always stand by me. I can never forget the impeccable taste of Ballari biriyani," late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar had once said. On many occasions, Puneeth had expressed his words of admiration to the people of Hospete.

After his untimely death, a circle at the heart of the city and a stadium was named after Puneeth. Fans continuously involved in paying tribute to the star and now, they have come up with a bronze statue as a mark of respect to Puneeth.

In a huge ceremony, Raghavendra Rajkumar, the late actor’s brother, unveiled the 7.4 foot statue of Puneeth on June 5. The event had an epic turnout from people of all age groups as some even sat on trees to see the proceedings.

The statue was made at Tenali in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, at a cost of Rs 6.4 lakh. The village is famous for statue manufacturing. The expenses of the statue and the event later was handled by “Appu hudugaru” and “Sri Puneeth Rajkumar Abhimanigala Balaga” fan clubs.

"We learnt that fiber and bronze statues are made in Hospete. Though bronze statues are a bit expensive, they are durable. Puneeth sir looks very handsome in suit and boots. So we asked them to create it in that avatar, said Jogi Thayappa from Sri Puneeth Rajkumar Abhimanigala Balaga.

There are several statues of Puneeth across the state made of fiber. The one at Hospete is the tallest in Karnataka. Since its unveiling, hundreds of people are visiting the site on a daily basis. Fans are often seen taking selfies in front of the statue.

In his footsteps

“Puneeth was an achiever from a young age. If you are all his true fans, then you should also achieve like him. There are four to five lakh people in Hospete. Everyone should plant a sapling. People are working hard to keep the environment clean everywhere. It would be great if we take an oath today. Also, everyone should donate blood and save lives. This is how we can respect Puneeth," Raghavendra Rajkumar, who was accompanied by his wife, Mangala, told people at the event on June 5.