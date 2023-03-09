'How else will people notice me?' When Satish Kaushik asked Shekhar Kapur to shout at him

Veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik, who passed away early Thursday, was known for his memorable comic roles in films such as Jaane Bhi do Yaaro and Mr India.

An alumnus of the National School of Drama, Kaushik also directed Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja and Prem.

But his big break came in 1983 with Masoom where he not only played a small role but also worked as an assistant director.

In 2020, Kaushik took to Twitter to share a black-and-white photograph and reminisce about his entry into showbiz. In the picture, the veteran actor was seen standing at a railway platform about to board the train from Delhi to Mumbai to begin his Bollywood journey.

“I came to mumbai to become an actor on 9th Aug 1979 by Paschim Express.10th Aug was first morning in Mumbai.Mumbai gave Work,Friends,Wife, Kids,Home, Love,Warmth, Struggle,Success,Failures & Courage to live Happily.Good Morning Mumbai & All who gave me more than I dreamt . Thx ” he wrote in the post.

Among the outpouring of love that followed was a reply from filmmaker Shekhar Kapur who recalled his first experience working with Kaushik.

"Remember, Satish, when you were assisting me on Masoom, you asked that if I had to shout at anyone, I should shout at you? Why I asked. Will never forget your reply. ‘Because as an assistant, how else would people notice me?’ @satishkaushik2” he wrote back.

Kaushik passed away at around 1 am in the national capital, after he suffered a massive heart attack. He was 66.