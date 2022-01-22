How Ranveer Singh became a versatile superstar

Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘angry young man’ image inspired Ranveer Singh to be a Hindi cinema hero. When he entered Bollywood as an outsider, Ranveer dreamt of conquering the ‘masala’

film template. In 2018, through Rohit Shetty’s ‘Simmba’, he accomplished this task.

In a badly-directed film on a done-to-death subject of a police officer’s redemption story, Ranveer had enough scope to unleash his muscular power and deliver dialogues that played to the gallery. If he wished to, he could have played roles that could have been clones of the aggression-filled Sangram Bhalerao of ‘Simmba’. Because it’s a genre that Bollywood has squeezed out like a well-served tube of toothpaste.

This is where Ranveer stands out from the rest. Wanting to be a serious actor, he showed a willingness to learn and went out of his way to excel in complex roles. The 36-year-old, following a decade in Hindi cinema, is one of the versatile superstars.

After the success of his debut ‘Band Baaja Baarat’ (2010), Ranveer cultivated an image of a brash and overconfident newcomer. It didn’t take much time for him to realise that nobody is bigger than the art form.

Soon, he was a master of quirky fashion sense. But on the screen, people could only see the characters and not his eccentric style or his over-enthusiastic attitude in public. This odd combination is what defines Ranveer.

Directors cast him in ensembles and didn’t feel the pressure to over-emphasise his character, as we saw in ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ (2015) and ‘83’ (2021). While playing a caring brother in Zoya Akhtar’s family drama and depicting the rags to riches journey of an Indian cricket team’s captain in the sports drama, Ranveer subdued his ‘star acting’.

He became an embodiment of disciplined and straight-up acting that was thoroughly engaging. The first glimpse of this approach was seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘Lootera’ (2013). He isn’t a natural. Similar to sporting giants like Rahul Dravid and Pete Sampras, he believes in rigorous preparation to master a role.

Thus the story goes that he hurt himself physically to show the pain of bullet wounds in ‘Lootera’, rehearsed 21 days in isolation for ‘Padmaavat’ (2018), and spent four months with Kapil Dev to imitate the all-rounder’s bowling action in ’83’.

Ranveer is at his best when he internalises his characters. In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavat’, he scares us and makes us hate him as Emperor Alauddin Khilji. He exudes the nature

of a manipulative and greedy king, through his eyes. He delivers a

glorious demonstration of an underdog in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’ (2019). Later, he pulses with energy as a successful rapper.

Flamboyant portrayals come easily to Ranveer. When the character is in a complex zone, his instinct and technique find a fine balance. ‘Gunday’ (2013) and ‘Befikre’ (2016) seem like projects done to relax after intense assignments. Yet, you know a challenging role is always around the corner.

Ranbir Kapoor is his fierce rival. Ranbir beats him in effortlessness on screen. Yet, an actor’s career is discussed based on his body of work. Ranbir’s man-child portrayals have exhausted the audience while Ranveer has gone far ahead in the race with roles that helped him showcase his depth and range.