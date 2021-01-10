Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone collaborate for new movie 'Fighter'

Actor Hrithik Roshan, who turned 47 on Sunday, has taken to Twitter to confirm that he will be teaming up with actor Deepika Padukone for an action-packed movie titled Fighter. The biggie, to be produced and directed by Siddharth Anand, has created a great deal of buzz among movie buffs as it will mark the first collaboration between 'Duggu' and DP.

Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride. pic.twitter.com/gaqv53xbO9 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 10, 2021

This announcement comes less than a day after Deepika had hinted at collaborating with heartthrob while wishing him ahead of his birthday.

Siddharth, who has impressed fans with films such as Anjaana Anjaani and War, is widely regarded as a safe choice for big-ticket movies. Many feel that Fighter might help him add a new dimension to his career. He is expected to begin work on the film after wrapping up Pathan, which features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.

Fighter is slated to hit the screens in 2022.

Hrithik is going through a terrific phase on the work front. The 'Greek God' impressed fans with his performance in the Super 30. The film, based on the life of Mathematics educator Anand Kumar, proved to be a commercial success despite not being a typical 'masala' entertainer. The Kaabil actor was last seen in the previously-mentioned War, which set the box office on fire while receiving rave reviews. It starred Tiger Shroff as the parallel lead/antagonist, proving to be a gamechanger for the young star.

Hrithik will soon be collaborating with his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan for Krrish 4, a prestigious movie for all concerned.

Deepika, on the other hand, will be seen playing former cricketer Kapil Dev's wife Romy Dev in the sports-drama 83. The biggie, featuring Ranveer Singh as the 'Haryana Hurricane, revolves around India's journey in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. It is expected to hit the screens sometime this year. She also has the pan-India film Prabhas 21, directed by Nag Ashwin, in her kitty. The flick has piqued the curiosity of the fans as it will mark her first collaboration with the 'Young Rebel Star' Prabhas.