Hrithik Roshan lauds Neha Sharma for her ‘convincing’ performance in Voot Select’s ‘Illegal’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, on Wednesday (May 20), took to Twitter and praised Neha Sharma for stealing the show with her performance in the Voot Select original Illegal that has taken social media by storm. ‘Duggu’ said that the actress was convincing and real in the well-received web series.

Illegal, featuring the Crook star in the role of a feisty lawyer, revolves around what happens when the protagonist is forced to confront her past under expected circumstances. The show touches upon issues like consent and legal ethics. Neha observed real lawyers and watched quite a few popular legal dramas to prepare for what she feels is the most challenging role of her career.

“The legal lingo to be used on the show was pretty much already in place. We simply did our readings and got into the skin of the characters. We observed a few lawyers to understand how they spend their time,” the star had said while speaking to DH.

The cast of Illegal includes Piyush Mishra, Akshay Oberoi and Kubra Sait of Sacred Games fame.

Coming back to Hrithik, he was last seen in the smash hit War that released on Oct 2, 2019. The film, featuring young hero Tiger Shroff as the parallel lead, revolved around what happens when a top agent goes rouge. The action-thriller received rave reviews from critics due to its stylish presentation and deft execution. War was Hrithik’s second outing of the year as he was previously seen in the critically-acclaimed Super 30, revolving around the life of Mathematics educator Anand Kumar.

HR is yet to announce his yet movie. However, the buzz is that he will be seen in the remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s yesteryear hit Satte Pe Satta. One is likely to get clarity on this once the coronavirus situation improves and things return to normal.

