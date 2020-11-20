Hrithik Roshan takes a trip down memory lane as 'Guzaarish' clocks 10

Actor Hrithik Roshan has taken to Instagram to share a special note on his film Guzaarish, which completed 10 years on Thursday (November 19). The star posted a video featuring a dialogue from the flick indicating that the movie revolved around the importance of never regretting 'anything that made you smile'.

"Empty what’s full Fill what’s empty Breathe. Do it well," he wrote while remembering his character from the film.

Guzaarish, helmed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, revolved around the journey of a bedridden magician and highlighted the sensitive issue of Euthanasia. 'Duggu' put on weight for the challenging role, impressing fans with his dedication.

Guzaarish had a stellar cast that included Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajit Kapur, Nafisa Ali and Swara Bhasker. The film received rave reviews from all corners, emerging as the 'choice of the classes'. It, however, failed to make an impact at the box office.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan shares video of Rakesh Roshan working out, says ‘dad never gives up’

Meanwhile, Hrithik is going through a terrific phase on the work front. Last year, the star hit the right notes with the critically-acclaimed Super 30 that revolved around the life of ace education Anand Kumar. The film exceeded expectations at the box office, helping HR get his career back on track.

Hrithik was also seen in the action-packed War, co-starring Tiger Shroff, which emerged as a sensational blockbuster despite receiving mixed reviews. The Yash Raj Films-backed biggie featured him in the role of a 'rogue agent', helping him impress the urban audience with his swag. It hit screens on Gandhi Jayanti, giving competition to the Chiranjeevi-starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

HR will soon be turning his attention to the eagerly-awaited Krrish 4, directed by veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. The film features him in the role of a superhero and is likely to be 'bigger and better' than the previous parts of the franchise.