Hrithik shares first picture of girlfriend Saba Azad on Instagram

IANS,
  • Oct 14 2022, 17:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2022, 17:09 ist
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. Credit: AFP Photo

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan went down memory lane as he shared a throwback picture with his girlfriend Saba Azad from their trip to London.

Hrithik posted the photo from their vacation to the UK during summer earlier this year on his Instagram. This is the first time he shared a picture of his girlfriend on his account.

Saba looked stunning in a white dress and sneakers. Hrithik donned a red and white outfit.

The actor captioned the image: "Girl on a bench. Summer 2022. London. The Van Gogh immersive experience."

In the selfie clicked by Hrithik, Saba was seen sitting on a bench looking away from the camera. Hrithik was seen smiling as he looked at Saba. Hrithik posted the photo on the occasion of Karwa Chauth.

Saba commented: "Van Gogh on a lazy summer afternoon (smiling emoji) best day with the best egg (black heart emojis)."

On the acting front, Hrithik's latest release is 'Vikram Vedha', which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. He will next be seen in 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone.

