Hugh Dancy joins 'The Good Fight' Season 4

Actor Hugh Dancy is set to star in a recurring role in the fourth season of the legal drama The Good Fight.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the announcement was made by the creators of the CBS All Access series, Robert and Michelle King, at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Dancy will play Caleb, a former military officer who now works as an associate at the huge multinational law firm that has acquired Reddick Boseman & Lockhart.

Veteran actor Michael J Fox will reprise his role as attorney Louis Canning from the series' parent show The Good Wife. Along with Fox, Zach Grenier will be back as divorce attorney David Lee.

John Larroquette will also guest star this season.

"The show won't lose its political sense. This year we've (watched) how the rules have broken down... there aren't any rules anymore. That's difficult for a law show. We'll look at how the current administration is changing," Robert King said.

The Good Fight returns this year.