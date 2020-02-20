'Hunters': 5 reasons to watch the Al Pacino starrer

Revenge is a dish best served cold. And it’s time for the bully to get bullied. Yes, we’re talking about Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming new series Hunters. Produced by Jordan Peele, this is a tale of vigilantes who have one thing on their mind — killing Nazis. Set in the 70s New York City, it is a story based on real-life events. It’s not just the plot that’s got everyone excited for the release on Feb. 21, but it's also the fact that the Nazi-killing group is headed by none other than Al Pacino. Here are five reasons that make Hunters a special affair:

1) From films to a web series, get ready for Pacino's maiden bow

We just can’t get enough of this legend now, can we? It was only a few months ago that fans were in awe of his performance in Irishman that got him his first Oscar nomination in 27 years. With Hunters, he is set to add a new dimension to his career.

Having redefined acting in his 50-year-career, we see Pacino playing the character of Meyer Offerman, the head of a Nazi-hunting group. This is a man who’s known to be a Godfather and a bad guy whose wrong side you certainly don’t want to get on. This binge session will be different since Al Pacino lights up the screen with his presence.

2) The killer duo of Al Pacino-Jordan Peele working together for the first time

While Pacino is in a league of his own, the executive producer of the series Jordan Peele is also not a lightweight. Having made audiences grip the edges of their seats with Get Out and Us, Peele has redefined the horror genre. With these two helming the ship, the series is in good hands. This could also be the start of a collaborative journey for the duo.

3) Based on true-life events of Operation Paperclip

The trailer states that the series was “inspired by true events”. And among them would be Operation Paperclip. In the late 40s and 50s, America witnessed an influx of Germans, many of whom were former members and leaders of the Nazi Party. Audiences will get insights into a secret programme conducted by the Joint Intelligence Objective Agency. With this anti-Nazi group likely taking matters into their own hands, the line between right and wrong will be blurred.

4) Set in the raw and gritty New York of the 70s

After World War II, many Nazis moved to New York City. As a result, America got the ammunition needed during the Cold War as many Germans were now inducted as spies and informants. It’s hard, however, to be away from the prying eyes of Nazi-hating individuals. That’s when hunting season begins as groups are formed and hit lists are made. The war wasn't done, perhaps it was only just beginning.

5) An ensemble cast that packs a punch

The stellar ensemble makes Hunters a riveting watch. There’s Logan Lerman of Fury fame who plays Jonah Heidelbaum, the grandson of a Holocaust survivor, along with Kate Mulvany (The Great Gatsby), Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Taxi), Saul Rubinek and Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother) as fellow Nazi hunters as well as Jerrika Hinton (Grey’s Anatomy) as an FBI agent. This is quite a diverse and talented pack.