I admire his decision: S S Rajamouli on Ajith Kumar asking fans to stop calling him 'Thala'

Tamil star Ajith Kumar recently told his fans to stop addressing him as 'Thala', which created a great deal of buzz among fans. He further added that they should refer to him by his name or initials 'AK'. Maverick filmmaker S S Rajamouli, who is busy promoting his upcoming movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), has now, reacted to the mass hero's decision. Speaking on a chat show, he said that he 'admires' the actor's decision as it highlighted his humility. He added that the Citizen hero has 'crores of fans', which bears testimony to his popularity.

Fans started calling Ajith 'Thala' after the release of the action drama Dheena, which premiered in theatres in 2001. The moniker stuck with him in the years to follow as he consolidated his standing in the industry with films such as Mankatha and Veeram.

Ajith is not in favour the concept of fan clubs and asked his well-wishers to refrain from setting up any such associations. He also warned them against trolling those who criticise his work. The Viswasam actor rarely attends press meets or pre-release events, which added to the aura surrounding him. This explains the tremendous buzz surrounding his upcoming movie Valimai, directed by H Vinoth. It has an urban setting and revolves around what happens when a cop locks horns with a dangerous foe.

The movie stars Huma Qureshi, who made her Kollywood debut with Rajinikanth's Kaala, as the leading lady. She, however, does not play Ajith's love interest in Vinoth's magnum opus. The cast includes RX 100 actor Karthikeya, V J Bani, Yogi Babu and Kannada actor Achyuth Kumar.

Rajamouli, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of RRR. The period-drama, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, revolves around the fictional friendship between two real freedom fighters-- Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. It will hit the screens on January 7

