I am doing fine, says Sanjay Dutt after being hospitalised

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was, on Saturday (August 8), admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after complaining of breathlessness. ‘Baba’ took to Twitter to confirm that he is doing fine and assured fans that there is absolutely nothing to worry about. He revealed that he has tested negative for Covid-19 and added that he will be discharged shortly. ‘Munna Bhai’ went on to thank fans for their love and support.

“Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings, (sic)” tweeted Dutt.

‘Sanju’, who began his career in 1981, is regarded as one of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry. He has acted in unforgettable films such as Munna Bhai MBBS, Daud, Khal Naayak and PK, thus proving his mettle. The veteran was last seen in the Arjun Kapoor starrer Panipat (2019) that did not do well at the box office. He will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Sadak 2, a sequel to the cult classic Sadak. The film, directed by top filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, is slated to release directly on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28. It has a strong cast that includes Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Dutt will soon be making his Sandalwood debut with the much-hyped KGF Chapter 2, featuring Yash in the lead. The film features ‘Adheera’ in a menacing new avatar and this has created a great deal of buzz among fans. A sequel to the smash hit KGF (2018), the flick is touted to be ‘bigger and better’ than the first part and revolves around the exploits of ‘Rocky Bhai’. Dutt also has Shamshera, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, in his kitty.