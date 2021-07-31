I don't cry after failure and don't rejoice after success: Manoj Bajpayee

National Award winner Manoj Bajpayee says that one should not cry when 'sad' as difficult situations are an inseparable part of life. He adds that it is equally important to not get too excited if things do not go as planned. Bajpayee also opens up about his latest film Dial 100, which he describes as a 'well-written thriller'. It has been directed by Rensil D'Souza, who wrote the script of Aks, and revolves around what happens when a cop receives an unexpected 'distress call'. It will premiere on Zee5 on August 6.

Edited excerpts from the interview with DH:

What encouraged you to take up Dial 100?

It is a well-written thriller with emotions. The character is an interesting one as he is a middle-class guy and a failed husband. He has to prove himself when he receives that call on that night.



How similar or different an experience was Dial 100 from Silence?

Silence was a completely different experience as the character was a divorcee and belonged to a privileged section of society, which isn't the case in Dial 100.

How similar is your character in Dial 100 to your real personality?

Manoj is never similar to any of the characters I have played in my career. That's why it is called acting. I, however, use experiences and interactions with real people to make the performance/character feel more realistic/relatable.



How was the experience of collaborating with Rensil D Souza?

I have known Rensil for a while. He is a mild-mannered and polite person. I admire the fact that he hardly raises his voice while working on a project.

The film features Neena Gupta in a key role.

Neena is a senior and I have a lot of respect for her. You have to really weigh your words carefully while she is around.



Tell us about your association with Sakshi Tanwar.



I directed her in a play many years ago and am now working with her again. She has really turned out to be a fine woman.

Was Dial 100 easier than your web series The Family Man?

Acting is a tough job as it is not easy to become somebody else. Every role is difficult and comes with its challenges.



How do you deal with setbacks or difficult situations?

We often come across situations where things become too hard and end up being a test of strength for us. You just have to rise after such failures as there is no other choice or option. Don't cry when you are sad and also remember to refrain from rejoicing too much when you succeed.