I don't demand unconditional acceptance: Samantha on being trolled after parting ways with Naga Chaitanya

Telugu star Samantha has hit out a those who trolled her after she parted ways with husband Naga Chaitanya this October. Speaking to ELLE, the Super Deluxe actor said that she expects people to be compassionate towards each other at times and express their opinions as politely as possible. The star, however, made it clear that she doesn't expect 'unconditional acceptance' from anyone on social media as it is not uncommon for two individuals to have differing opinions on an issue.

Samantha and Chay, who first met on the sets of their popular film Ye Maaya Chesave, tied the knot in 2017 much to the delight of fans. They garnered attention with the lovey-dovey photos on social media, emerging as Tollywood's top couple. The two parted ways after being together for nearly four years. While announcing the split, they urged the media to respect their privacy and highlighted that they would share a bond even after their divorce.

Also Read | Samantha, Naga Chaitanya part ways

Telugu star Nagarjuna, Chay's father, issued a statement after the announcement and thanked Samantha for being a part of the Akkineni family. He, however, refrained from revealing the reason behind the split. Sam soon penned a strong note and dismissed a host of rumours about her personal life

The Oh! Baby star, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The powerhouse performer is working on director Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam. She also has the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in her kitty. The star is likely to sign Hindi movies in the near future as she garnered attention with her work in the web series The Family Man 2.

Chay, on the other hand, is set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an adaptation of Forrest Gump and will hit the screens on April 14, 2022. The Love Story hero also has the Telugu flick Bangarraju in his kitty.