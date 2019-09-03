I have a boyfriend: Swiggy to Netflix

Netflix India got its heart broken on Tuesday. How, you ask?

The story begins with Netflix posting a tweet with a word search puzzle.

The first title you see is what you're watching next. https://t.co/14474P2wTf — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 3, 2019

While a barrage of tweets talking about the movie and show names spotted by Twitter users followed, online food aggregator Swiggy came up with a rather quirky reply.

In no mood to let the opportunity slide, Netflix India, which is known for clever responses, kept the ball rolling.

We looked closer and found another snack ❤ pic.twitter.com/gaWDE309zJ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 3, 2019

Netflix India's sneaky wooing was shot down by Swiggy with an edited version of Netflix's original word search puzzle, arranged in a way that the words 'I have a boyfriend' fell together. See the reply below.