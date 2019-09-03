I have a boyfriend: Swiggy to Netflix

  • Sep 03 2019, 20:48pm ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2019, 20:55pm ist

Netflix India got its heart broken on Tuesday. How, you ask?

The story begins with Netflix posting a tweet with a word search puzzle.

While a barrage of tweets talking about the movie and show names spotted by Twitter users followed, online food aggregator Swiggy came up with a rather quirky reply.

In no mood to let the opportunity slide, Netflix India, which is known for clever responses, kept the ball rolling. 

Netflix India's sneaky wooing was shot down by Swiggy with an edited version of Netflix's original word search puzzle, arranged in a way that the words 'I have a boyfriend' fell together. See the reply below.

