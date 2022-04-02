I have enough: Jim Carrey teases retirement from acting

Carrey is not new to extended acting breaks as last year's 'Sonic the Hedgehog' marked his first major role in a studio movie

AFP
AFP, Los Angeles
  Apr 02 2022, 12:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2022, 12:24 ist

Hollywood star Jim Carrey has said that he is "fairly serious" about taking retirement from acting after the release of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2".

The 60-year-old actor said he has done "enough" and will consider stepping away or taking a break from the movies following his reprisal of the villainous Robotnik in the upcoming sequel.

“Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious. It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break," Carrey said in an interview with Access Hollywood.

The star added that he enjoys his "quiet life" and painting.

“I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough."

Carrey is not new to extended acting breaks as last year's "Sonic the Hedgehog” marked his first major role in a studio movie since the 2014 sequel “Dumb and Dumber To.” In between, the actor featured in the independent films “The Bad Batch” and “Dark Crimes.”

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2” also features actors Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, James Marsden and Natasha Rothwell.

Jim Carrey
Hollywood
Entertainment
Entertainment News

