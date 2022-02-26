I have the most loyal fans in the world: Samantha on completing 12 years in Telugu cinema

Actor Samantha, who completed 12 years in the Telugu film on Saturday, has thanked fans for supporting her during her 'blessed' journey. In an emotional tweet, she said that she has made memories and learned something new each day. The Majili actor shared a photograph in which she is seen at her cutest best.

Today marks my 12th year in the Film Industry. It’s been 12 years of memories that revolve around Lights, Camera, action and incomparable moments. I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world ! pic.twitter.com/2kVjAenIQu — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) February 26, 2022

Samantha began her career when she played the leading lady opposite Naga Chaitanya in Ye Maaya Chesave, directed by Gautham Menon. The film emerged as a major commercial success and attained cult status. She consolidated her standing in Tollywood with films such as Dookudu, Eega and Attarintiki Daredi. The star carved a niche for herself in Kollywood with her work in Naan Ee (Eega's Tamil version), Kaththi and Theri. She was also part of Anjaan, Thanga Magan, Mersal and the critically-acclaimed Super Deluxe.

Sam received acclaim for her performance in the 2018 release U Turn, which proved to be a gamechanger for her The actor consolidated her standing in the industry with Oh! Baby and Majili. It was, however, the web series The Family Man 2 that established her as a pan-India name. Her portrayal of Rajji, a rebel, received the thumbs up for 'OTTians' with many hailing her as the show's surprise package.

Sam was recently seen sizzling to the Oo Antava in the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa, which emerged as a blockbuster. Her bold dance moves and sizzling chemistry with 'Bunny' helped the number find wide patronage. She is awaiting the release of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, which hits the screens on April 28.

Sam plays the lead role in Shaakuntalam, directed by ace filmmaker Gunasekhar. The mythological saga is based on the play Shakumtalam and may prove to be a career-defining release for the 'Queen Bee'. It has an impressive cast that includes Mohan Babu, Kabir Bedi, Aditi Balan of Aruvi fame, Prakash Raj and Kabir Duhan Singh.